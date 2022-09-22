LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) — Two men and a woman have been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old girl that was found dead in early September, Liberty County authorities said.

Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19, Joel Garcia-Martinez, 20, and Katherine Alvarez-Flores, 20, were all charged with the murder of Emily Rodriguez-Avila, who was found dead on the side of County Road 3550 near County Road 5708 on Sept. 4.

Rodriguez-Avila was found with a gunshot wound and was wearing a hairnet, shirt and blue cap with the business name “Niko’s” on them.

That was later connected to the restaurant where she was worked, the Niko Niko’s off the Katy Freeway and the Sam Houston Tollway in west Houston. The restaurant honored her by donating the proceeds from last Wednesday’s business to her family for funeral and expenses.

Investigators have not yet came up with a motive for the murder, but did say Flores was arrested a few days ago on charges of tampering, while Ortiz and Martinez were later arrested on the murder charges.

All three are now being held in the Liberty County Jail. Bond for all three is around $1 million, per reports.

Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. Billy Knox said the investigation was a joint effort of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers, Houston Police Department CID, the HPD Gang Unit, HPD SWAT and the Homeland Security Gang Unit-South.