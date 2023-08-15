HOUSTON (KIAH) – Lots of smoke shops have popped up around Houston and in surrounding suburbs, selling smokables and edibles for over-the-counter consumption. But a new business in west Houston, claiming to be a wellness dispensary, was busted after authorities executed a search warrant.

The Go Green Wellness business in the 7700 block of Westheimer near S. Voss was in business a few weeks. However, it didn’t take long for deputies with Constable Ted Heap’s Office, working with their partners at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Katy Police Department and Houston Police Department to execute a search warrant at that illegal marijuana dispensary. On Friday, August 11, they went in with that search warrant and two suspects were arrested. More than 100 pounds of drugs were confiscated.



Ted Heap, Harris County Constable Precinct 5



Authorities said more than 60 pounds of marijuana were seized after a search of the Go Green Wellness business. Another 57 pounds of illegal THC edibles were removed as well. Several firearms were also seized as a result of the investigation.

Anmar Asad Ouda, 27, and Emma Camille Batte, 23, were arrested on felony drug charges. Another man on the scene, Paul Anthony Briscoe, 38, was arrested on charges of impersonating a security officer.