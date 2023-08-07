HOUSTON (KIAH) — An alleged drunk driver is charged with felony murder for a crash that killed three people in Cypress.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Rivera ran a stop sign on 10999 Greenhouse Road at the intersection of Towne Lake Parkway early Sunday morning at 3 a.m.

His black Cadillac Escalade SUV crashed into a golf cart that was carrying three people.

Two people in the golf cart died at the scene and one died at the hospital. The identities of the victims have not been identified, but the ages range from 37 to 41, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies said golf carts are allowed in the neighborhood but only in the daytime.

Rivera was taken to the hospital in stable condition. A woman and a child in the SUV were not hurt.

On Sunday night, Rivera was in court, charged with three counts of felony murder. His bond was set at $600,000.