GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — Time to get your beads ready, because Mardi Gras on the Galveston Strand is coming back in February with a couple of big-name bands and performers.

After being cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 111th Mardi Gras celebration on the island is retuning, beginning Feb. 18 to March 1. It is the third largest Mardi Gras celebration in the U.S. and is expected to draw more than 350,000 attendees for the two weekends.

Headlining the first day of concerts is 90s band 3 Doors Down, who will be performing on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Latin Grammy Award-winning Tejano group Siggno headlines Fiesta Gras!, Mardi Gras Galveston’s annual celebration of Hispanic heritage, on Sunday, Feb. 20. Arkansas-born country artist Matt Stell kicks off the second weekend of festivities with a headlining set on Friday, Feb. 25.

Other music acts will include Scooter Brown Band, Jeff Canada, David Lee Garza y Los Musicales and Jay Perez.

A portion of proceeds from Mardi Gras Galveston will once again benefit charitable causes such as The Sunshine Kids, Shriners Hospital for Children, Galveston Education Foundation, Texas A&M Maritime Academy and local firefighters.

Mardi Gras Galveston and the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will host a Gulf Coast Blood Drive from Jan. 25-31 at more than 17 donor centers in Houston and the surrounding areas. Blood donors will receive a complimentary general admission ticket to one day of Mardi Gras! Galveston on Feb. 18, 19, 20, 25 or 26.

Tickets are on sale at www.mardigrasgalveston.com for general weekend admission and balcony access.