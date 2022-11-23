LIBERTY, Texas (KIAH) — A former Liberty ISD teacher and two instructional assistants have been charged in connection to abuse of a student back in 2021.

Melody LaPointe, 47, Tarah Tinney, 33, and Augusta Costlow, 27, have all been charged with four counts of endangering a child.

According to court documents, the trio is accused of isolating a student who ingested their own feces and urine after they deprived them of food.

The two assistants resigned after the investigation was completed.

An investigatory flag was put on LaPointe’s education license after she found work at a primary school at Goose Creek CISD.

GCCISD released a statement last week that a teacher at a school was arrested by Liberty County deputies after school was dismissed and the teacher was placed on administrative leave with pay.