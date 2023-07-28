HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is in critical condition and two others were transported to a hospital after a chase at the 600 block of Rankin Road, Houston police said.

Humble police asked HPD for help chasing a car going northbound on Rankin around 2:50 a.m. Friday morning. As the chase continued, the suspect ran a red light the intersection and hit another vehicle in the intersection.

Officers found two vehicles damaged, but the condition of the drivers is unknown. One driver was Life Flighted and two ambulances were on scene. It’s unknown at this time if the pursuing vehicle was involved in the accident.

At a HPD press conference, police said that the two suspects are not injured and the victims in the other car were air lifted to a nearby hospital.

HPD Chief Garcia provides update on conclusion of police department https://t.co/GXCXO25y2J — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 28, 2023

