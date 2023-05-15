HOUSTON (KIAH) — Three people were hospitalized over the weekend, all victims of a shooting.

The victims were in a vehicle around 8:15 p.m. Saturday night in the 5600 block of Yale Street.

Police said the suspect pulled up and fired several shots.

The driver was taken to Northwest Hospital with a chest wound.

One passenger was shot in the bicep, and a third passenger suffered a graze wound, police said.

A fourth passenger was not hurt. All three victims are expected to survive.

Police say they do not know what prompted the shooting and have no suspect information.