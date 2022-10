HOUSTON (KIAH) — Several people were sent to the hospital on Monday night after a pickup truck going the wrong way on Allen Parkway slammed head-on into an SUV.

A witness says the pickup didn’t have its lights on when the wreck happened around 9 p.m. near Stanford Street. The pickup was going westbound in the eastbound lane, the witness said.

The witness also says there was one person in the SUV and two people in the pickup.

Houston police say one person had life-threatening injuries.