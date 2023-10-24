THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) — Three men have been arrested in connection with a handful of car burglaries in The Woodlands area.

Anthony Hunter, 18, Xavier Mitchell, 19, and Eddrick Runnels, 20, were arrested last Friday night, along with a juvenile. All four suspects are from Humble.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

The group were arrested after Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to calls of suspicious persons pulling on car doors in an area off of Research Forest Drive on Friday, Oct. 20 at 11 p.m.

Deputies then said they received calls of a suspicious vehicle in a nearby gated community. After finding the vehicle, deputies found one of the suspects and also found multiple tools in the car that are commonly used for burglarizing vehicles. The other three suspects were later found at a gas station on Research Forest Drive.

All four suspects are being charged with burglary of a vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor.

The three adult suspects are currently out on bond through the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

“I am so proud of The Woodlands deputies for their work on this case,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson said. “This incident highlights the importance of collaboration between the community and our deputies working together. I want to reiterate; we will not tolerate this type of behavior in Montgomery County.”