HOUSTON (KIAH) — Three men were shot in south Houston after trying to defend a woman from being physically harmed.

It happened on the 5000 block of Mallow Street in South Park around 10 p.m. Wednesday night after the woman and the shooter, who was her boyfriend, got into a fight and he started to physically assault her.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

That’s when one of the men, among two of the girlfriend’s brothers and her uncle, stepped in to intervene.

But the suspect then went to his car, he got a gun and started shooting at the men in the driveway who were trying to help, police said.

One was shot in the hand, the other in the stomach, and another in the arm. All are expected to survive.

Police are now on the hunt for a burgundy SUV witnesses said the shooter got away in.