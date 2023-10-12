HOUSTON (KIAH) — Three men are recovering after a shootout in west Houston on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened on the 2300 block of South Kirkwood Road near Southlake Drive.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting around 8 p.m. When they arrived, they found the three men with multiple gunshot wounds.

One man is in his 40’s the other two in their early 20’s. Investigators say the men were outside of a Wingstop restaurant.

“A car entered the parking lot, drove by, and discharged multiple rounds. No one was injured inside,” HPD Commander Jonathan Halliday said.

The investigation continues as police are looking at surveillance video to get a suspect vehicle. The victims were interviewed and said they did not know why someone would shoot at them.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call police.