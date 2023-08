HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police said a 3-month-old boy died after being left in a hot car on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Long Drive near Griggs Road.

Police investigators said the baby was left alone in the car while his mother was in the Harris Center, a mental health clinic, with her other child.

The boy’s parents were questioned Tuesday night. No charges have yet to be filed in this case but could depending on the child’s autopsy and HPD’s investigation.