HOUSTON (KIAH) — Three people are in the hospital after police say a man stabbed a woman, another man, and then himself.

It happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night at an apartment at 9919 Richmond Street.

Paramedics from the Houston Fire Department rushed a man and a woman to nearby hospitals.

Later they found a third victim and realized his wounds were self-inflicted.

Police believe he stabbed himself after stabbing the two other victims following an argument of some kind, police said. Officers could not talk to the victims about the argument because they had to rush them to the hospital.

The male victim who was stabbed initially and the man who was later found to have stabbed himself are both in stable condition. At last check, the female was in critical condition.