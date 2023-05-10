HOUSTON (KIAH) — Three people have been shot and are now in critical condition after what police believe was a drive-by shooting in Houston’s Fifth Ward on Wednesday morning.

Police said that the shooting happened at the intersection of Brewster and Noble Streets just after 4 a.m. Three men were taken to area hospitals by EMS officials and are in critical condition.

Assist. Chief M. Howard Briefing on Multiple Shooting at 3300 Noble Street https://t.co/MBcxWHvQSw — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 10, 2023

After interviews with witnesses, preliminary information from investigators believe it was a drive-by shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.