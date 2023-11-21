HOUSTON (KIAH) — Three people are shot at an apartment complex in the Greenspoint area of Houston Monday night.

The incident happened in the 1300 block of Greens Parkway. Officers found the first victim around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

He was immediately transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators said the shooting happened about a block from the apartment complex and police were able to view surveillance video and figure out what happened.

They said a large group of young adults were in the parking lot and started fighting.

At some point, one of those involved had a gun and started shooting, police said. Then others returned fire.

Two of the young men involved were found with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into this case continues.