HOUSTON (KIAH) — Three people were shot, including a 15-year-old teenager who is in critical condition, Thursday night near a home in northeast Houston.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the 9600 block of Aguila Road.

Police arrived on scene and found evidence of shell casings and blood in the street. During the investigation, officers were notified that two gunshot victims went to a nearby hospital.

A second victim, a 20-year-old also hospitalized, is in stable condition, police said.

Also, an 18-year-old woman walked into a hospital hours after the shooting with non-life-threatening injuries.

HPD’s Lt. Crowson and Lt. Izaguirre confirmed that gunshots were fired, but they’re still trying to find out where the gunshots came from.

This is an ongoing investigation.