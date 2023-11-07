HOUSTON (KIAH) — All three people involved with the murder of a 19-year-old at a park in Pasadena are now in custody.

Court documents say Serenity Delgado, Jeanette Clifton and Cruz Martinez confessed that they planned the robbery and murder of Nathaniel Navarro. He was shot to death at Satsuma Park in last Thursday.

All three suspects are in jail facing murder charges.

Martinez, 18, is charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence in Navarro’s death.

According to court documents, Martinez and at least one other suspect shot Navarro during a robbery attempt. An injured Navarro then crashed his car.

Police said Navarro’s body was dragged about 100 yards into a wooded area to hide it.

Delgado, 17, was not given a bond but can ask for one after retaining an attorney.