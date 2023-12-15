HOUSTON (KIAH) — Three teens have been shot in northeast Houston and the suspect is still on the loose.

Houston police said four teenage boys were driving a car around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, zigzagging across the lanes in the 9100 block of Spaulding Street.

That’s when another car pulled up and the suspect shot at the teens’ car, striking the 14-year-old driver and two others, who are 15- and 16-years old.

The driver fled on foot and taken to a nearby hospital by a private vehicle. The remaining teens drove to a home on the 7600 block of Bywood Street.

The teens were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover. The suspect drove away from the scene.

Police are still searching for the suspect or suspects.