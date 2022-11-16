It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of August 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +14.1% to $356,054. Data was available for 138 cities and towns in Houston.

#30. Beach City, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$65,691 (+13.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$171,217 (+46.2%)

– Typical home value: $542,135 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Manvel, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$66,158 (+19.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$125,672 (+45.1%)

– Typical home value: $404,076 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Sugar Land, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$66,793 (+17.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$129,808 (+41.7%)

– Typical home value: $440,974 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Pinehurst, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$67,358 (+20.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$151,724 (+60.1%)

– Typical home value: $404,009 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#26. New Ulm, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$67,945 (+18.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$155,408 (+55.3%)

– Typical home value: $436,559 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Pleak, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$69,061 (+25.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$138,149 (+67.6%)

– Typical home value: $342,483 (#45 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Pecan Grove, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$69,555 (+20.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$139,736 (+52.6%)

– Typical home value: $405,488 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Brazos Country, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$70,389 (+14.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$169,376 (+42.3%)

– Typical home value: $570,245 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Cypress, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$70,636 (+21.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$144,808 (+55.9%)

– Typical home value: $403,748 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Richmond, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$71,225 (+21.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$140,667 (+54.1%)

– Typical home value: $400,789 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Damon, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$71,891 (+28.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$126,105 (+62.2%)

– Typical home value: $329,008 (#48 most expensive city in metro)

#19. High Island, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$72,961 (+34.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$164,386 (+136.1%)

– Typical home value: $285,213 (#72 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Bayou Vista, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$73,916 (+20.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$168,010 (+62.0%)

– Typical home value: $438,816 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Oak Ridge North, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$75,250 (+26.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$135,298 (+60.0%)

– Typical home value: $360,894 (#39 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Galveston, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$77,972 (+25.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$166,312 (+77.4%)

– Typical home value: $381,078 (#32 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Katy, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$78,079 (+20.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$153,778 (+51.2%)

– Typical home value: $454,072 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Montgomery, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$78,807 (+23.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$154,573 (+58.8%)

– Typical home value: $417,229 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Surfside Beach, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$79,330 (+27.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$168,891 (+83.6%)

– Typical home value: $371,033 (#37 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Cat Spring, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$81,375 (+18.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$189,232 (+56.8%)

– Typical home value: $522,262 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Fayetteville, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$82,292 (+19.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$190,987 (+58.9%)

– Typical home value: $515,193 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Cinco Ranch, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$83,037 (+19.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$160,813 (+45.2%)

– Typical home value: $516,971 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Richards, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$84,525 (+24.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$175,296 (+68.1%)

– Typical home value: $432,670 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Stagecoach, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$91,686 (+20.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$204,100 (+62.5%)

– Typical home value: $530,460 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#7. The Woodlands, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$94,155 (+21.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$181,040 (+52.0%)

– Typical home value: $529,288 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Bellaire, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$98,839 (+10.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$135,436 (+14.8%)

– Typical home value: $1,051,154 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Fulshear, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$104,691 (+19.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$209,059 (+49.1%)

– Typical home value: $634,783 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Jamaica Beach, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$110,241 (+24.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$248,612 (+80.8%)

– Typical home value: $556,114 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Port Bolivar, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$122,979 (+33.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$221,259 (+80.5%)

– Typical home value: $495,989 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Gilchrist, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$140,047 (+36.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$277,117 (+113.7%)

– Typical home value: $520,808 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Tiki Island, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$145,801 (+22.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$311,833 (+63.0%)

– Typical home value: $806,627 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

