3-alarm fire at Salon and Spa Wholesale on Westpark

A shelter in place is issued in the southwest Houston area where a 4-alarm fire is billowing chemical fumes into the air.

The owner of the Salon and Spa Wholesale on Westpark near Hilcroft tells CW39 exclusively “there was a spark” that ignited the 4-alarm fire at the business. A worker who has been employed by the company for four years tells CW39 that the business makes hand sanitizer. 400,000 gallons of alcohol occupy the building and are still popping and spilling hazmat material sodium hydroxide is reportedly also inside the building. Chemicals are spilling into the sewer system as the roadway as firefighters struggle to contain the blaze with numerous water pumper units.

CW39 was first on the scene to capture exclusive look of the scene.

