HOUSTON (CW39) — Four family members have been hospitalized with stab wounds in a domestic disturbance on Sunday night, Harris County officials said.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to a family disturbance at a home on the 800 block of Regional Park Drive in north Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

When deputies arrived, they found four adults with stab wounds. All of them, who were family members, were taken to hospitals and are each expected to survive, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said that the incident happened when a man, identified as Manuel Alfredo Gutierrez, 25, came to the home intoxicated and armed with a pistol. Gutierrez then got into an argument with his sister, and their mother and father tried to break up the argument while disarming him of the gun.

But the argument escalated into a physical altercation with all four persons arming themselves with knives, Gonzalez said.

Gutierrez was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, Gonzalez said. He also said that Gutierrez was out on bond for a previous felony.