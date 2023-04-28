HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are reporting four men accused of trying to rob chickens from a property in Acres Homes are now in custody.

Around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning, the foursome was in a vehicle trying to rob the chickens on the 1100 block of Homer Street, when the property owner came out and shot at them.

The suspects drove off, but shortly afterwards, they crashed into a ditch on De Soto Street. A bullet hole is visible in the car’s windshield.

That’s when HPD officers were able to take all four men in custody.

One of them suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.