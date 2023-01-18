HOUSTON (KIAH) — Four people are recovering Wednesday morning after someone started shooting at a northeast Houston convenience store Tuesday evening.

Police said officers were called around 6:50 p.m. to a store at 6729 Lockwood Drive, where three men and one woman were all shot.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital while the others were treated at the scene. None of the injuries are life threatening, police said.

Police said that the suspects were driving a black pickup truck with two suspects in the truck, using a handgun and a rifle in the shooting.