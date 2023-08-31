HOUSTON (KIAH) — Four men who were shot during a drive-by shooting at a taco food truck near the Galleria area.

in the 2700 block of Chimney Rock Road and Val Verde Street Tuesday night shortly after 10 p.m. are hospitalized — two in critical condition, two in stable condition.

Houston police say the men, in their 30s and 40s, were at the Taco Fuego food truck when a dark 4-door sedan pulled up.

According to police, the back door opened, someone started shooting, and all four men went down and the driver sped away, heading north on Chimney Rock.

Numerous bullet casings littered the parking lot. Police say they do not have a motive for the shooting but are reviewing surveillance video.

Anyone with information can call Houston police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).