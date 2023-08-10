HOUSTON (KIAH) — A tragic situation happened in Spring on Wednesday, when a father found his 4-year-old son not breathing in a swimming pool.

Deputy constables from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office were called to the 19000 block of Lockridge Drive around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

When they arrived, EMS crews were on scene trying to revive the child.

The child was transported to Texas Childrens Hospital in The Woodlands, but they couldn’t save him.

Investigators said the child lives at the home where he was found.