HOUSTON (KIAH) — Christmas is just around the corner!! OK, just kidding. It’s still four months away. But one of the most anticipated holiday events in Houston already has tickets on sale for those who love getting ready for the Christmas Holiday season.

Both General Admission and Early Bird tickets are now on sale for the 43rd annual Nutcracker Market. A recognized and revered Houston holiday tradition like no other, Nutcracker Market returns once again to NRG Center this November 9-12, 2023.

WHEN: MARKET DATES/HOURS

November 9-12, 2023

Thursday, November 9 – 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, November 10 – 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 11 – 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 12 – 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: NRG Center

1 NRG Parkway, Houston, TX



From the ruby-red carpet rolled out underfoot to the towering Nutcrackers greeting each shopper’s arrival, there is no mistaking the scene set by Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market! Apparel, accessories, jewelry, gourmet food, home and holiday décor, toys, kitchen wares, and unique gifts will fill the halls of NRG Center for the four-day event. This year’s Market already has more than 270 booths on the books, including more than 30 new merchants.

Nutcracker Market, Houston Ballet’s largest annual fundraiser, allows shoppers to give back. Proceeds from admission tickets plus 11% of merchandise sales stay right here in Houston, and supports the Houston Ballet, its Academy and scholarship programs. Since its inception, Nutcracker Market has contributed over $85.5 million to Houston Ballet.

General Admission tickets are good for one-day admission only. These Discount General Admission tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com beginning August 14 ($18, plus fees).

Early Bird tickets allow for 8:30 a.m. admission on Thursday, November 9 and Friday, November 10, as well as repeat admission all four days of the Market.

Discount Early Bird tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com ($55, plus fees).

This is the first year Early Bird tickets are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.com.

Children 2 and under are free. All others must have a ticket.

Special event tickets (Wells Fargo Preview Party, Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon, Macy’s Fashion Show and Luncheon), and group General Admission tickets can be purchased now by calling 713-535-3231.

There is a check-in area near the entry for strollers, carts, rolling bags, and wagons as they are not permitted inside.

Visit www.nutcrackermarket.com for more information and additional ticketing details.