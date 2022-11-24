The 44th annual Super Feast is happening on Thanksgiving Day at the George R Brown Convention Center in Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston will be packed Thanksgiving Day for the 44th Annual Super Feast.

The City Wide Crew is once again hosting the holiday tradition that feeds tens of thousands of people meals of turkey and all of the trimmings.

Dozens of volunteers make it possible.

“Today I’m volunteering for the chance to give back,” volunteer Anan Dolmo said. “It’s what we all do. We just want to give back if you have a surplus. I have time. I have energy. I have a little extra food. So I came in and decided to do what I can.”

The Super Turkey Food Drive on Monday collected the donations that make the Super Feast possible.

Hundreds of people visited five drop-off locations to donate all of the food that’s being cooked and served Thursday.

The generosity of those people and those volunteering at the Super Feast will make for a happy holiday for so many people who might have otherwise gone without.

“I think everyone gives in their own way,” Dolmo said. “It just depends on what you have. I had time this year. But I believe everyone should give back, because that’s something we all should do as better people.”