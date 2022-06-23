Games similar to cornhole have been known by different names throughout the years and date back as far as the fourteenth century.

DEER PARK, Texas (CW39) If you’re in Deer Park, Texas this July 4th weekend and want to see fireworks, there are a few options for the whole family to enjoy.

Fourth Fest

Music, food, fireworks, attractions and a cornhole tournament. await you this 4th of July in Deer Park, Texas. The Band Hennessey will perform on the outdoor stage from 7:00 pm – 9:15 pm.

Fireworks BEGIN at 9:15 p.m..

FOURTH FEST CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Cornhole Rules and Registration

If you’d like to participate in the 4th of July cornhole tournament, it’s $10 per team of 2. Only 10 teams are available to sign up and register now. The cornhole tournament will be in the Jimmy Burke Activity Center.

Check-in begins at 4:30 p.m. that day and the tournament will begin at 5 p.m.. Anyone wishing to participate is asked to pre-register, because no on-site registration will be offered.

Fireworks Safety Rules

Know where you can legally shoot fireworks. All local cities ban shooting fireworks within their boundaries. Additionally, fireworks may not be shot within 600 feet of a church, hospital, day care center or school, within 100 feet of a place where flammable liquids or fireworks are stored and may not be thrown from a motor vehicle.

Always read and follow label directions.

Have an adult present. Never give fireworks to small children—fireworks are not toys!

Shoot fireworks on level, open ground.

Do not aim fireworks at buildings or vegetation.

Always have water handy (a garden hose or a bucket).

Never try to re-light a “dud” firework. (Wait 15-20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.)

The shooter should wear eye protection. Never have any part of your body over the firework.

Dispose of fireworks properly by soaking them in water and then disposing of them in your trash can.

Do not put fireworks that are still hot in the trash can and then put them in your garage or against your house. A fire could result.