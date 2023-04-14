HOUSTON (KIAH) — A robbery turns into a shootout in southeast Houston, sending half a dozen people to the hospital, including an innocent bystander.

Police say five suspects went into the Valero gas station around 8:45 p.m. Thursday night in the 8000 block of South Loop East, near Broadway.

Four men were wearing masks, with guns in hand. A fifth man was waiting in a car.

When the suspects went inside, a bystander pulled out a gun and shot at them.

Three of the suspects were shot, along with an innocent bystander in the convenience store at the time.

Assist. Chief E. Garcia Briefing on Multiple Shooting at 8040 South Loop East https://t.co/RBmhBGHUk3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 14, 2023

“When the suspects were hit, they went outside and a fifth suspect was in a car,” HPD assistant chief Ernest Garcia III said. “They left the area and what we’ve determined now is that they went to a hospital.”

Three of the suspects were treated. One is in critical condition, while the other two are stable. A fourth suspect is in custody.

The bystander who was struck by gunfire is also in stable condition.