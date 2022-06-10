CENTERVILLE, Texas (AP) — A newly released medical examiner’s report says a Tomball grandfather and his four grandsons who were killed by a prison escapee died from gunshots, sharp force injuries and stab wounds.

Convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez escaped from a prison transport bus last month and is accused of killing 66-year-old Mark Collins and his four grandsons, Waylon, Carson, Hudson and Bryson, who ranged in age from 11 to 18.

This undated photo provided by the family via Houston Northwest Church shows Bryson Collins. Bryson was one of the people authorities believe was killed by Gonzalo Lopez, 46, a convicted murderer who escaped from prison. (Family Photo/Courtesy of Houston Northwest Church via AP)

This undated photo provided by the family via Houston Northwest Church shows, from left to right, Carson Collins, Hudson Collins and Waylon Collins, who authorities believe were all killed by Gonzalo Lopez, 46, a convicted murderer who escaped from prison. (Family Photo/Courtesy of Houston Northwest Church via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows inmate Gonzalo Lopez, a convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month. Lopez was fatally shot by law enforcement late Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Jourdanton, Texas, after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows white Chevy pickup truck reportedly taken from a family by escape prisoner Gonzalo Lopez. Lopez, a convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month, was fatally shot by law enforcement late Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Jourdanton, Texas, after he killed a family of five and stole their pickup truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)

Authorities believe Lopez attacked the family at their ranch near Centerville, about 115 miles south of Dallas, then stole their truck and drove it more than 200 miles before he was shot to death by police.

There is a public visitation for the Carson family at Houston Northwest Church from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday night. Saturday’s funeral service at 10 a.m. at Champion Forest Baptist Church, which will also be open to the public.