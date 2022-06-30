HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities have offered a $5,000 reward for information on a suspected bank robber that they have dubbed the “Big Shades Bandit.”

The FBI Violent Crime Task Force said that they are looking for a suspect who robbed a southeast Houston bank Wednesday while wearing large sunglasses.

Around 10:05 a.m., a man walked into a First Convenience Bank, located inside the Fiesta supermarket at 5600 Mykawa Road. The man went to an open teller station and handed the teller a note that demanded cash, authorities said. They also said the suspect also threatened the teller and showed a handgun.

After the teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect then ran into a nearby wooded area, authorities said.

Witnesses describe the suspect as a Black man in his early 20s, approximately 5-foot-7 with a medium build. He was wearing large black sunglasses, a blue surgical mask, a gray zip-up hoodie with the hood up over a black do-rag, black Nike pants with red and blue stripes down the sides and white sneakers and gloves.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.