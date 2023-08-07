HOUSTON (KIAH) — On November 11, 2021, a child turned to an adult and reported being the victim of sexual abuse.

The Houston Police Department Special Victims Division aren’t releasing whether the alleged victim is a boy or a girl, but they say the child claims the abuse happened multiple times between August 2017 and August 2020 in the 100 block of Goodson Drive in Houston.

Jose Guadalupe Cardoso Mendez, 41, is now wanted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, and police are asking for the public’s help locating him.

A tip that leads to Mendez’s arrest will earn the tipster a reward of up to $5,000.

Tips can be submitted online or by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).