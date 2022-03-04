HOUSTON (KIAH) Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division need your help finding a hit and run driver involving an injury.

Back on Sunday, Jan. 23, of this year, it was about 2:30 a.m. when local authorities say they got a call from someone claiming they were hit by a vehicle. They add that the caller described the truck involved as a gray Ford F-150 4×4 pickup truck with a lift kit and short bed. That it struck the caller while walking southbound in the 900 block of Westheimer Dr. near Montrose here in Houston.

Authorities say that during the incident, the driver left an area business parking lot, hit the caller and left the scene without rendering aid to the victim. The complainant sustained serious bodily injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Authorities say the driver is responsible for a Hit and Run – Failure to Stop and Render Aid.