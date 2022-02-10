HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the young suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery.

Authorities say that on Friday, December 10, of that year, it was around 8:00 p.m. when a man walked into a a liquor store in the 6700 block of Telephone Road near Hobby Airport in southeast Houston. Police say he approached the counter holding a gun and demanded money from the register.

Authorities add that the now suspect, told the clerk that his gun had “hollow point” bullets and he would kill him if he did not cooperate. The suspect then pulled out the magazine in the gun, showed the clerk his bullets, placed the magazine backed into the gun and racked the slide. The shop clerk then complied with the armed man’s demands by giving him the money from the cash drawer. Soon after, the gunman fled the location in an unknown direction.

The man dubbed by police as the “Peach Fuzz” bandit is described as a very young hispanic man, 15 to 18 years old, 5’8 to 5’10, peach fuzz mustache, black hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.