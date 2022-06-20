Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

Police and Crime Stoppers of Houston are asking the public to help them identify who was driving a suspected vehicle responsible for a hit-and-run accident a couple of months ago.

Suspected hit-and-run vehicle (Houston Police Department)

Houston police said that on Tuesday, April 26 around 6:35 p.m., a victim was struck by a vehicle in the 7400 block of Ley Road in east Houston. The victim was walking southbound crossing the main lanes when the suspect hit the victim and then fled the scene, police said.

The victim was injured and was taken to a local hospital.

The suspected vehicle is described by police as a grey 2007 to 2017 Jeep Patriot.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.