HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Police are desperately searching for answers, to find out who killed a Houston area man.

On Monday, March 6, 2023, around 7:23 p.m., Javier Leyva was struck and killed by a vehicle, of the North Loop East Freeway in Houston. He was changing a tire at the time.

According to Houston police, due to the nature of this type of crime, there is little to no information is available regarding the suspect. Police do believe Leyva may have been hit by a cargo van or box truck.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Contact Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), or submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

