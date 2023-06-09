HOUSTON (KIAH)–The BIPOC Arts Network & Fund, established in 2021, is a multi-year initiative dedicated to providing resources that support the BIPOC arts community of Greater Houston through power, values and traditions.

In a release, it was stated that the BIPOC Arts Network & Fund will release details of a $6 million investment for artists over the next three years. This funding will help empower and transform future artists, organizations, and communities of Greater Houston’s Black, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian American, Pacific Islander, Middle Eastern, and other communities of color that are typically underrecognized and underfunded in their work.

This announcement will be made during an awards ceremony at Stages in Houston, where the first twenty-five recipients of the 2023 BANF Artist Awards will be honored. Each person getting an award will be given $20,000. The funds will support recipients and their artistic endeavors.

The ceremony will also include the launch of the Cultural Treasures initiative, an undertaking resenting an investment of over $5 million over two years (24-25). Thanks to this groundbreaking ceremony, arts organizations will get both multi-year operational and technical support grants.

WHEN: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. Ceremony begins at 3:00 p.m

WHERE: Stages in Houston 800 Rosine St, Houston, TX 77019