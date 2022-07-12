DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s not Texas without a little bit of oil, however, a certain southeast Texan might need to stay humble after a big lottery win. Confused? Keep reading.

The Texas Lottery reports a $675,000 jackpot-winning ticket from Monday night’s Texas Two Step drawing was sold just outside of Houston. The winning ticket matched all four of the winning numbers along with the bonus to net the nearly $700K jackpot win.

The Quick Pick ticket was sold at Jack’s Grocery on Old Humble Road in the city of Humble. There were also 11 secondary prize winners whose tickets matched the four winning numbers and not the bonus to win $1,999.

It begs the question, how much oil could one individual buy with $675K?