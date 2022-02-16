HOUSTON (KIAH) — Someone in Pasadena is sitting on a $9.5 million jackpot. That’s because a winning Lotto Texas ticket was sold in the area but is unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery.

Lottery officials said that a winning ticket that is estimated at $9.5 million from Monday’s drawing was purchased at Motu Food Mart, located at 4900 Space Center Blvd., in Pasadena.

The person that bought the ticket chose the cash value option, meaning he or she will receive $6,889,118.29 before taxes.

The winner of the ticket has 180 days from Monday to claim the jackpot.

“We look forward to meeting the first Texas Lottery® player to win a Monday night Lotto Texas jackpot drawing since the extra opportunity was added to the game’s draw schedule back in August 2021,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

“If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize,” Grief added.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing on Wednesday, Feb. 16 will reset to an estimated annuitized $5 million.