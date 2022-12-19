HOUSTON (KIAH) — A group of migrants were found after a short chase overnight on the southwest side of Houston, according to police.

Police said that units were in pursuit of a stolen GMC truck overnight on Monday morning. Around 2 a.m., the truck stopped in an empty field in the 6400 block of Gessner Road behind some apartments. After the truck stopped, nine people – three women and six men – took off running, police said. All nine people were located and detained.

Officers discovered that the nine were immigrants from Mexico and Guatemala that came from Reynosa, Mexico to San Antonio.

The driver of the truck was detained and may face charges, police said, as their investigation continues.

The Office of Homeland Security will determine if any of the migrants are wanted. If they are not, HPD will reach out to non-profits for housing them.