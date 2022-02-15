HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot during a robbery of an ATM machine Monday night in southwest Houston.

At about 9:45 p.m. at a Chase bank on the 2900 block of Woodridge near Winkler, a man was being robbed by a suspected robber.

As the suspect was running off, the robbery victim took out his gun and began shooting. One of the bullets struck a pickup truck driving down Winkler Street with a family of four consisting of a mother, father and two children.

The 9-year-old girl who was riding in the truck was hit with a bullet and is now in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

According to Houston police, as of Tuesday morning, they don’t know if the robbery suspect returned fire, but they did say the suspect did flee the scene. The robbery victim called 911 to report the robbery, but he was unaware that his bullet struck a child.

“It just goes to show, anytime there is guns involved, the danger to innocent bystanders is extremely high and everyone please lift up your voices and pray for this innocent child,” HPD Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said.

The rest of the young girl’s family is currently by her side praying and hoping for her recovery.