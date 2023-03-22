HOUSTON (KIAH) — Apparently, some turtles can still become fathers well into old age. Case in point, Mr. Pickles at the Houston Zoo.

Mr. Pickles, a 90-year-old radiated tortoise, is the father of three hatchlings following a surprise egg-laying at the Houston Zoo.

According to a statement from the zoo, a herpetology keeper happened upon Mrs. Pickles, which is Mr. Pickles’ companion, as she was laying eggs at closing time. Houston’s soil isn’t friendly to Madagascar tortoises, and the zoo’s animal care team worked quickly to uncover the eggs and getting them to safety.

And what a lucky find, because zookeepers said it is unlikely the eggs would have hatched on their own if the keeper hadn’t been in the right place at the right time.

Mr. Pickles has been at the zoo for 36 years and has been with his companion, Mrs. Pickles, since she arrived in 1996, the zoo said. The pair have only had one other little Pickle previously in 1997.

The new tortoises have been named Dill, Gherkin and Jalapeño and will remain behind the scenes in the Reptile & Amphibian House until they are big enough to safely join their parents, the zoo also said.

Radiated tortoises are critically endangered from over-collection for the illegal pet trade and are known to produce few offspring.