HOUSTON (KIAH) — A homeless man is dead near southwest Houston early Monday morning after he was run over during a hit-and-run accident.

This happened around 12:45 a.m. Monday near the South Loop West service road at South Main Street.

Police said a possible red or dark maroon pickup rear ended a white SUV in the westbound lanes.

While trying to get away, the pickup truck driver reversed and jumped the curb heading under the South Loop freeway.

But a homeless man was sleeping in a sleeping bag was lying on the curb, and he was run over by the truck, police said.

The truck hit a concrete pillar and a tree before fleeing eastbound on the service road, with a lamp and other household items falling from the truck.

The homeless man was taken to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead there, police said.

It is believed the man in the truck was moving because of the items left behind in the hit-and-run.

The investigation is ongoing.