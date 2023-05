The women have filed a lawsuit against multiple companies, including their building’s management and the janitor’s employer. (Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A.J. Armstrong will be back in court as jury selection begins in his third murder trial on Monday.

He’s accused of killing his parents, Dawn and Antonio Sr., in their southwest Houston home back in 2016.

His first trial in 2019 ended with a hung jury. It was the same outcome during his re-trial last October.

Jury selection is expected to take three to four weeks.

The trial is set to start June 1.