A look at the North Houston Highway Improvement Project

HOUSTON (CW39) – If you have lived in the Houston area for awhile, you likely know the North Houston Highway Improvement Project has been in the works for about a decade. A big part of the project is widening and re-routing I-45 to improve traffic flow through Downtown Houston.

TxDOT recently released a video that gives an overview of the whole project. If you are not totally sure what all is changing, the video sums it up in about six minutes.

Imagine driving on I-45 and being able to move through the downtown area more efficiently. This is what we want to accomplish with the North Houston Highway Improvement Project. Check out our new video for the project at https://t.co/aRUAzQJh4q. pic.twitter.com/cWyRe0yjow — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) September 29, 2020

One question you may have about the plan is if what is depicted in the video is set in stone. Danny Perez with TxDOT explains that what you see in the video is the preliminary design, so it is what they are working towards, but this is not the final design.

“We provided a list of potential options for folks including what we call “no build” meaning not to reconstruct and leave it as is, we put that on the table as well. Folks wanted something done. They want to see traffic moving. They want to see improvement in mobility and also improvement in safety, so we did take all of those options and we provided those to folks and then were able to narrow it down to the options we have today,” explained Perez.

The proposed project includes adding four managed express lanes on I-45 from Downtown Houston to Beltway 8 North, it would reroute I-45 to be parallel with I-10 on the north side of Downtown and parallel to 59 on the east side of Downtown.

This is a huge project, one that will take years to complete. Its broken up into three segments and construction is set to begin in late 2022. Here is a look at the timeline for the first segment they will work on, which is segment three.

Segment 3 (Downtown Loop)

288/ 69 interchange – anticipated construction start would be late 2022 and it will take about three years to construct. I-10 corridor portion of the project – construction could begin as early as 2024 and it would take about five years to construct. 45/69 reconstruction, east of downtown – construction could begin in late 2025 and it would take about five years to construct.

All of these dates are anticipated, but are subject to change.

For more information on the North Houston Highway Improvement Project, click here.