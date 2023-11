PEARLAND, Texas (AP) — Two children and three other people were shot at a Pearland flea market and one child later died at a hospital, police said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at Cole’s Flea Market at 1014 North Main St. in the Pearland area about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Pearland Police Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. The victims were transported to hospitals.

Houston Police cars block access to Main Street near Sam Houston Parkway after a shooting outside Cole’s Antique Village and Flea Market, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Pearland, Texas, near Houston. A manhunt was underway late Sunday after a gunman shot at least five people outside the flea market. The five, identified by police as three adults and two juveniles, were taken to local hospitals, Pearland police said. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

The shooting happened after an argument between two people who did not know each other, Officer Chad Rogers said in an evening news conference. The two people exchanged gunfire inside the market, police said.

One suspect was still at large, police said. They didn’t immediately give details on the second shooter.

If you know anything you’re asked to call the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-5828.