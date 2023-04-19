HOUSTON (KIAH)—The Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans is celebrating the 20th Annual Dia de los Ninos celebration this Friday, April 28th at 6601 Gulf Fwy, Houston, Texas 77023.

This celebration is open to the public and will have something for the whole family including games, music, prizes and more. The Advancement of Mexican Americans, also known as ‘AAMA’ is an organization that serves 10,000 individuals annually here in Texas. It’s also one of the longest-standing Latino operated organizations in Houston. This year, it will celebrate its 53rd anniversary.

Event Details:

Event: Day of the Child Celebration

Location: 6001 Gulf Fwy, Houston, Texas 77023

Time: 3:30 pm-7:30 pm

AAMA’s mission is to help empower Latinos to pursue potential and success. The organization focuses its work on education, job skills and leadership development.

Watch AAMA’s mission video here.