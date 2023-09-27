HOUSTON (KIAH) — September marks National Recovery Month and the Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans (AAMA) is promoting substance abuse recovery programs offered year-round.

According to the CDC, every September since 1989, recovery month has been put in place to support new treatment and recovery practices. AAMA is considered one of the largest providers of alcohol and substance use prevention and treatment in Texas. Its programs help youth and adults recover from the cycle of addiction and change their lives.

Tune in during our 7 a.m. hour as CW39 Houston’s Kara Willis interviews an AAMA representative about how the organization is recognizing Recovery Month and how you can access those free programs.