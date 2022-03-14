HOUSTON (KIAH) – Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott were in Houston over the weekend to show support for Ukraine at the Pokrova Ukrainian Catholic Church in Houston on Sunday to join the parish in praying for peace and protection for the people of Ukraine.

Abbott also met with Vitalii Tarasiuk, the Consul General of Ukraine in Houston.

The governor also declared March 13 as a statewide day of prayer for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the governor’s mansion in Austin was lit with blue and yellow lights this weekend in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.