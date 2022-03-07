HOUSTON (KIAH) — As Harris County elections officials tallied votes from the primary election, thousands of mail-in ballots were not added to the original count.

Harris County is reporting about 10,000 mail-in ballots that were not counted for during the original election night tally.

The majority of the missing votes are Democratic, totaling 6,000, while around 4,000 are Republican. According to the Office of Elections Administrator, Isabel Longoria, the ballots were scanned in, but were not transferred or counted in the un-official final results.

According to a statement from Longoria’s office, the oversight occurred between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday. The county says votes will be added to the final count on Tuesday when the Central Count Committee meets.

Looking at this election as a whole, voter turnout was low. Historically, primary elections are known to have low numbers.

According to the latest count by Harris County election officials, of the almost 2.5 million registered voters in the county, only about 344,000 voted in one of the two primaries. That’s nearly 14 percent.

If we compare parties this year, about 184,000 voted in the Republican primary, while 160,000 in the Democratic primary. In 2018, the numbers were reversed. It was 156,000 Republicans to 168,000 Democrats.

As it relates to the 10,000 missing votes, the elections administrator’s office says they’re coordinating with the Texas Secretary of State’s Office to investigate any missteps that could have taken place in the process.